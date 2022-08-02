TheSmallBigIdea campaigns for Protinex

02 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Protinex, the nutrition supplement of Danone India, in collaboration with TheSmallBigIdea, a digital agency, has announced the launch of ‘The Protinex Protein Abhiyaan’ featuring an anthem titled ‘Tu hai Taaqat’. Ideated, produced, and executed by TheSmallBigIdea, #ProteinPledge is a reminder to adults to understand the importance of adequate protein consumption.

Speaking about the campaign, Manish Solanki, COO, and co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea, said: “Danone’s ‘Protinex Protein Abhiyaan’ aims to impact the everyday lives of Indians, by creating awareness about the significance of protein in our diet. At TSBI, we are happy to be a part of this essential journey, having worked on the campaign’s promotional film. The idea was to convince a fairly unaware audience about the value-addition of protein in balanced nutrition, and lead them to engage in conversations around maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The impact was achieved through a motivating combination of inspiring verse and imagery. This film has given us the opportunity to not only work with a leading health-food company like Danone, but also be associated with the company’s protein programme. We look forward to being a part of their future health initiatives.”