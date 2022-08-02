The Quint & Malayala Manorama partner with Ideabrew

02 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

The Quint and Malayala Manorama newspaper have partnered with Ideabrew Studios to create, host and distribute podcasts.

Through this partnership, Ideabrew Studios will host, distribute and monetise over 30 existing shows including top shows such as Urdunama, Qisse Kahaniyan and The Big Story. Together, they will also work to create rich content through new brand-led shows that appease the listener as well as benefit the brand partner.

Said Shelly Walia, Executive Editor, The Quint: “The Quint has been a leader among digital news media companies in leveraging the power of sound through its episodic and serialised podcasts. Collaborating with Ideabrew Studios opens exciting prospects for us in terms of not only reaching out to our habitual listeners and finding new audience – but also getting to know them better. The data provided by Ideabrew is helping us better measure user numbers, understand user behaviour, and study demography in a more systematic manner. This year, there’s been an uptick in listenership across podcasting channels as the world returns to a post-pandemic normalcy – and for The Quint, the tie-up provides a timely opportunity to capitalise on this revival.”

Speaking of its association with Ideabrew, Mariam Mammen Mathew, CEO , Manorama Online added: “”We are happy to start our relationship with podcast creators and hosting platform IdeaBrew. In a short time, our listeners have responded well to the interesting and rich content in English and Malayalam languages on different podcast platforms. Podcasting is disrupting the traditional radio space, making it an exciting time for the news industry. We are happy about creating rich news content that’s true to our brand and a refreshing cultural and technological change across our newsrooms.”

Added Aditya Kuber, CEO of Ideabrew: “Whether it’s Covid-19 updates, political discord, a new space launch, or the latest celebrity shenanigans, news channels carry 24-hour news, giving you something to constantly ponder or worry over. Through our medium of audio content, Ideabrew aims to disrupt the way the audience receives and responds to daily news. Our podcasts are designed to engage in healthier outlets that allow our audiences the flexibility to choose when they want to consume their news and also stimulating formats in the form of in-depth analysis, interviews or opinions from experts on the subject to make news informative, wholesome and entertaining.”