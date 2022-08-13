The Organic World launches marketing campaign

12 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Bengaluru-based The Organic World (TOW), organic and natural groceries retailer, has launched a marketing campaign – #TheBigSwitch – to urge consumers to make clean, chemical-free food and lifestyle choices. As part of the campaign, TOW has slashed the prices of key groceries including organic fruits and vegetables.

Commenting on #TheBigSwitch campaign, Karthik Subramaniam, COO, The Organic World, said: “At The Organic World, it has been our constant endeavour to make our range of ‘better choices’ available to the widest market possible. Organic produce has been traditionally always priced higher than conventional produce. This is primarily due to the quality of inputs required for good organic produce – right from the quality of ingredients to the manufacturing processes. However, this premium comes down as more players enter production and retailing, making the industry more organized. With #TheBig Switch, campaign, our goal is to make sure that chemical-free groceries are now available at just a few rupees more, thereby encouraging and empowering more consumers to make better choices.”