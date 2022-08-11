Team Pumpkin bags Stovekraft mandate

11 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Team Pumpkin has won the digital mandate and print ads for Bengaluru-based kitchen appliances house of brands, Stovekraft. The agency will be in charge of developing and strengthening the brand’s digital presence by creating innovative social communication strategies through cutting-edge innovation, ideation, execution, and promotion.

Speaking on the collaboration, Swati Nathani, Co-founder of Team Pumpkin, said: “We are thrilled to have secured the digital and creative mandate for Stovekraft, India’s leading kitchen appliance brand, established on pioneering energy and innovative culture. It aligns perfectly with our goals and philosophy, making us a perfect match. As a leading agency in crafting and delivering digital innovations and solutions, our unique, cutting-edge digital offering based on brand vision will expand the brand love onto new-age digital platforms and generate significant customer experiences.”

Sharing his thoughts on the creative partnership, Rajendra Gandhi, Managing Director of Stovekraft added: “As one of the pioneering companies in kitchen appliances, our constant endeavour is to provide the best range of products catering to the needs of every homemaker in the country. Stovekraft has experienced unprecedented growth in recent years, and we look forward to expanding our business more. Hence, digital has become an important aspect of expanding our business. It is impressive what Team Pumpkin has in mind for our brand. We are confident that Team Pumpkin’s expertise and nuanced understanding of digital media will help us achieve our vision.”