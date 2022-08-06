Tata Sampann campaign with Manoj Bajpayee

05 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Tata Sampann, the brand offering unpolished dals, staples and spices, has announced the launch of its latest campaign #JaiseNatureNeBanaya. The ads feature actor Manoj Bajpayee.

Commenting on the campaign, Deepika Bhan, President, Packaged Foods (India), Tata Consumer Products, said: “Our commitment is to bring high quality nutrition to Indian homes. This commitment inspires us to work towards mindful processing, allowing for food to retain its full nutrient potential. The constant obsession for retaining natural goodness is why our products are high quality, high sensorial value – so they taste great. Tata Sampann is Sarvagun Sampann.”

Added Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India: “We wanted to present Manoj Bajpayee not just as an actor but as a discerning food lover who loves to cook. In this light-hearted campaign he shares with us some simple yet effective tips on how to elevate even the most basic dishes with Tata Sampann dals and haldi.”