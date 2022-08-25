Supertails kicks off TVC for annual The Swag Sale

By Our Staff

Supertails.com, a digital pet-care platform and veterinary services, has collaborated with influencers, Karishma Tanna and Shrishti Dixit to kick off their standalone yearly sale- The Swag Sale 2022. The ad films, ideated by their in-house team and produced by Eipi Media.

Speaking on the campaign, Vineet Khanna, Co-founder of Supertails said: “This sale event is geared to be our annual event- an event that is more than just a commercial ticket but really a time where we come together to truly celebrate our real Swag Masters- our pets in all their glory. They make our lives more fun, more spectacular, more endearing- it just makes sense to bring together an event where every pet parent can access the best of things for their pets.”

Talking about the campaign Rohit Redi, Eipi Media added: “Bringing together campaign shoots is a tedious task but a pet care brand means animals on sets- shooting with these furry stressbusters was a riot that had everyone smiling. The campaign’s essence is also an interesting take in the market. Plus as a pet parent, it resonates to work with a brand that is laser focussed in making pet parenting enjoyable.”