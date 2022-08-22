Supari Studios executes digital marketing campaign for Cultsport

22 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Cultsport, the sportswear shop, has launched a digital campaign Move, to promote its range of apparel, cycles and home equipment. Conceptualised by Leap digital agency and executed by content agency Supari Studios, the campaign aims to officially launch Cultsport and establish it as one of the finest fitness brands in the country.

Said Prachita Pujari, Brand Marketing, Cult.fit: “With this campaign our goal was to launch cultsport and establish it as the number one fitness product brand with the categories its associated with and to tell people why we are the smarter choice. The three films focused on the three main sections cultsport has to offer. We are excited for everyone to see and imbibe the ‘Smart Move”

Added Kalpit Damania, Lead – Creative Producer from Supari Studios: “This was our third collaboration with Cult and we really wanted to nail the essence of using these products in routine life. The biggest opportunity in this series of films was the cycling film as it gave us a much bigger canvas in terms of the narrative. We looked across India for scenic locations and we landed up on the picturesque lanes of Pondicherry. It was an experience unlike no other where we turned a lot of active roads into a playground. Whether it was the use of action-oriented rigs or just trying to execute this behemoth within three days of the shoot while running across the city, it was super fun and a surreal experience.”