SRK launches new brand campaign of A23 Games

30 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

A23 Games, a multi-gaming online platform owned and operated by Head Digital Works Private Limited has announced the launch of its new brand campaign with its brand ambassador, Shah Rukh Khan. Through these films, the brand aims to promote the importance of “responsible gaming”.

Speaking about the campaign, Deepak Gullapalli, Founder and CEO, Head Digital Works said: “We have received a lot of love and acceptance from the audience on our platform over our journey and this would not have been possible without the way we positioned our brand. Today, as flag bearers of skill-based gaming in India, we believe it is imperative to reiterate the importance of responsible gaming from time to time to ensure that players are mindful of the amount of time and money they spend on our platform. This new set of advertisements is yet another step towards re-enforcing our brand’s message.”