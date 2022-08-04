SPAG-FINN partners with SmartCardia

04 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Healthcare communications and advocacy firm, SPAG, a FINN Partners company, has joined hands with SmartCardia, a leading MedTech company dedicated to strengthening the healthcare ecosystem through state-of-the-art predictive and personalized cardiac monitoring devices.

Dr. Srinivasan Murali, Founder and CEO, SmartCardia said: “We are delighted to partner with SPAG-FINN, a leading global healthcare advocacy firm. We believe that their unique insights in the Healthcare industry as well as their expertise in building narratives will ensure that our India journey is an impactful one.”

Added Aman Gupta, Managing Partner and Asia Lead, Health Practice: “At SPAG-FINN, we create high impact narratives that not only ensure the best advocacy for our clients in the Healthcare and Health-Tech industry but also tie-in with our core values of being agents of change and ensuring that we make a difference in the world. We believe in SmartCardia’s unique value proposition of strengthening preventive and personalized cardiac care and are delighted to leverage their state-of-the-art cardiac monitoring devices that will enable accessibility to cardiac care simpler even in remote areas.”