Sourav Ganguly named first brand ambassador of DreamSetGo

30 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

DreamSetGo, sports experiences and travel platform owned by Dream Sports, a sports technology company, has announced Sourav Ganguly as its first brand ambassador.

Welcoming the new brand ambassador, Monish Shah, Founder & Chief Business Officer, DreamSetGo added: “We are thrilled to have Sourav Ganguly as our brand ambassador. His unparalleled love and contribution to sports will help us reach fans across the country, and promote our ability to create unique and memorable experiences.”