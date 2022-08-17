Sony acquires rights to MasterChef India

17 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Sony Entertainment Television has acquired the rights for the Indian adaptation of the culinary reality show format, ‘MasterChef’ produced and distributed by Endemol Shine India.

Said Sonal Yadav, Head – Programming (Non-Fiction), Sony Entertainment Television (SET): “MasterChef has revolutionised the global foodscape, changing the way cooking is perceived while transforming lives of amateur chefs globally who have a passion for cooking. The Pandemic has seen a swift rise in home chefs who embarked on culinary adventures experimenting and whipping up food recipes. Hence, now is an apt time to bring forth a platform like MasterChef India that puts the spotlight on such aspirants. We are delighted to be collaborating with Endemol Shine India to cook up a flavourful new season that will celebrate India’s diverse gastronomic excellence.”

Added Rishi Negi, CEO – Endemol Shine India: “India has a wide demographic of talented home chefs who can impress and surprise in the kitchen. We at Endemol Shine India are thrilled to partner with Sony Entertainment Television for one of our flagship formats and hope to cook up a delicious new season of MasterChef together. Through MasterChef we hope to tap into their talent and equip them with the best tools and experiences to fulfil their dreams of achieving something extraordinary. The past few years have seen talented home chefs with a passion for cooking burgeoning across the spectrum and this will be a great platform for them to truly hone and test their talents by wowing our judges with their culinary creations. An inclusive format MasterChef is a warm and wonderful celebration of family and cooking so get set for some fantastic new MasterChef moments!”