Small Big Idea bags Sandu Pharma mandate

25 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

The Small Big Idea, the digital and social media marketing agency, has been appointed as the digital strategic partner for Sandu Pharmaceuticals.

Speaking about the win, Manish Solanki, COO and Co-Founder, The Small Big Idea: “Ayurveda has always been a part of the Indian way of life and we are happy to be part of the digital journey of Sandu’s 123-year-old legacy. With the evolution of the healthcare and wellness sector, it is a great opportunity for us to bring to light Sandu Pharmaceuticals and the rich herbal products it offers. As part of the mandate, our task at hand is to create compelling Digital first stories on Social to help prospects understand and sample our products at the same time build a robust marketplace and e-commerce platform that engages and converts those prospects into loyal customers. Through this association, our endeavour would be to deliver result-oriented strategies across multiple platforms.”

Added Shashank Sandu, Director, Sandu Pharmaceuticals: “We are extremely happy and excited to associate with a reputed agency like The Small Big Idea for our 360-degree brand communication and are confident that this association will help us build our brand presence digitally and strengthen it offline as well. The Small Big Idea’s data-driven insights and content-driven approach make them the perfect partner to manage our mandate. We are excited to have them on board and look forward to a fulfilling digital journey to deepen the engagement with our customers.”

Ed: The Small Big Idea writes its name as The TheSmallBigIdea, with no space between Small, Big and Idea