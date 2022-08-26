Sleepy Owl launches first brand campaign

26 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Sleepy Owl, the homegrown instant coffee, has launched its first brand campaign.

Said Ashwajeet Singh, Co-Founder of Sleepy Owl Coffee: “In a media environment, where brands heavily rely on celebrity endorsements to gain credibility and garner attention, we decided to break through the clutter. The new-age consumer isn’t looking to be bombarded with superficial reasons to buy a product, hence the Owl’s promise of a great-tasting coffee, put in a fun, quirky, light-hearted manner as it points to the simple fact – If you’re not drinking Sleepy Owl Coffee, it’s your loss.”