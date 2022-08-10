Skinn Perfumes by Titan rolls out campaign for Raksha Bandhan

10 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Skinn perfumes and fragrances brand from the House of Titan has launched a new campaign, #BestSaidWithSkinn. The brand releases a new digital video campaign created by Ogilvy & Mather agency to celebrate this Raksha Bandhan season with the sibling duo- fashion stylist and film producer Rhea Kapoor and actor Hashvarrdhan Kapoor.

Said Ankit Kasliwal, Head of Marketing, Fragrances Division, Titan Company Limited: “Rakshabandhan is the celebration of love, protection, and life-long companionship. Gifts play a great role in conveying love for our siblings and bringing back all the rejoicing memories of growing up side by side with one another. The splendid fragrances from SKINN thus, are a perfect gift to express your love. With this digital video, we celebrate the season with the most loved sibling duo- Rhea Kapoor and Harshavarrdhan Kapoor. Their bond is full of love, fun, and mischief, which makes the video relatable for us all reminding us of our own beautiful relationships with our siblings.”