Shyam Steel campaign with Lovlina Borgohain & Manpreet Singh

05 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Shyam Steel producers and manufacturers of primary TMT Bars has launched its new digital campaign featuring Olympic medallists Lovlina Borgohain and Manpreet Singh. The campaign aims to create awareness about the holistic solutions provided by the Shyam Steel Apna Ghar App amongst the individual home builders and send across the brand message that strong foundation is achieved through a perfect balance of strength and flexibility just like Shyam Steel Flexi Strong TMT bars. The digital film campaign has been designed by Creek Creatives.

Director of Shyam Steel Industries Ltd, Lalit Beriwala, said: “It is crucial to pay attention to durability, which depends on flexibility, in addition to strength. The campaign reflects the brand’s thought in connection with Lovlina and Manpreet’s grit and determination to overcome every obstacle and achieve their dreams. The campaign will also help us in making the consumers aware on the Apna Ghar App and its benefits. Lovlina and Manpreet’s success as an Olympian and top athlete inspires viewers of all ages, which helps the brand build a stronger connection with its target audience in the national market.”

Added Sudipta Chatterjee from Creek Creatives: “It was a wonderful experience to work with team Shyam Steel. The campaign was focused to showcase the strength and flexibility that Shyam Steel has been delivering for the last 69 years. It was really a privilege to be associated with Shyam Steel as a production house and creating a digital campaign for them with national prominent stars of Indian sports like Lovlina Borgohain and Manpreet Singh.”