Sajith Sivanandan joins Disney+ Hotstar as EVP

24 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Disney International Content and Operations Group has announced the appointment of Sajith Sivanandan as Executive Vice President and Head of Disney+ Hotstar. Sivanandan, who joins Disney+ Hotstar from Google, will take up his new role in October with a dual reporting line to Rebecca Campbell, Chairman of Disney’s International Content and Operations Group and K Madhavan, President, Disney Star.

Sivanandan will oversee Disney+ Hotstar’s overall business operations in India with direct responsibility for defining the streaming service’s strategic business priorities and charting a product roadmap for Disney+ Hotstar’s sustained and exponential growth in the years ahead. He will also work closely with local leadership in international markets as well as with the Disney+ team in the US to drive Disney+ Hotstar’s continuous growth which, with its unrivalled scale, innovation and breadth of content, has become the leading streaming service in India.

Said Campbell, Chairman, International Content & Operations, The Walt Disney Company: “I am delighted to have Sajith join our executive team and lead the innovative team at Disney+ Hotstar. His deep experience in the region, combined with his strong leadership and business management skills will greatly benefit Disney+ Hotstar as the platform embarks on its next phase of growth.”