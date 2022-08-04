QYou Media to launch Q Gamex

04 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Following the recently launched digital channels, ‘The Q Kahaniyan’ and ‘The Q Comedistaan’, QYou entertainment network further gears up to announce the launch of ‘Q GAMEX’, a 24×7 gaming digital channel. The channel aims to target young gamers across connected TV and digital platforms.

Speaking on the announcement of its upcoming gaming digital channel, Krishna Menon, Chief Operating Officer, QYou Media India, said: “At QYou Media India, our unique and socially connected content style is in alignment with what this audience is looking for. The Indian online gaming industry has steadily grown to become a leading market across the globe. With the launch of ‘Q GAMEX’, we aim to cater to the young gaming enthusiasts and become a leading provider of multi-genre channels to audiences who are rapidly adopting connected TV as a primary destination for entertainment purposes. We are delighted to add ‘Q GAMEX’ to our existing portfolio of brands and look forward to developing Q GAMEX as a pioneer in gaming content across digital platforms.”

According to an analysis by KPMG, India is set to become one of the world’s leading markets in the gaming industry where it is expected to cross 450 million online gamers in 2023, second only to China. Growing steadily over the last five years, it is expected to treble in value and reach an overall value of $5 billion by 2025 driven by a rapidly growing younger population with higher disposable income. With the total number of online gamers growing from 360 million in 2020 to 390 million in 2021, analysts expect steep growth in the sector.

Leveraging content from a wide array of top social influencers and digital content creators, QYou Media India so far has launched The Q, Q Marathi, The Q Kahaniyan and The Q Comedistaan. The upcoming digital channel Q GAMEX targets the rapidly growing community of online and mobile gamers and will mark the launch of QYOU Media India’s fifth channel.