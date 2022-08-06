Nutshell Infotainment Channel crosses 1 mm Instagram followers

05 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Digital entertainment company Pocket Aces’ newest channel, Nutshell, which focuses on non-fiction infotainment content, has crossed the important milestone of 1 million followers on Instagram. The channel has been steadily growing across platforms with a highly engaged audience that consists of a mix of millennials and Gen-Z from Metro Tier I and Tier II cities, clocking in an average of 42M viewers a month.

Said Andre Borges, Channel Head of Nutshell: “Over the last few months, we have been testing the market to clearly understand what audiences need and want to watch. We have thoroughly embedded Nutshell within communities of people in these interest categories, allowing the channel to have access to a lot of data about what the audiences are thirsty for. After scaling Instagram, scaling our content and subscribers on YouTube and Discord is next for us.” Andre’s understanding of virality and audiences comes from 5+ years of prior experience as a Content Creator, Video Producer and News Production Manager at publications such as Buzzfeed India.”

Added Rayvanta Kumar, Business Head, D2C Content, Pocket Aces: “At Pocket Aces, we have already built large GEC channels such as FilterCopy and Dice Media, and one vertical focused channel in Gobble. Infotainment is a huge vertical globally, and works amazingly for Indian audiences who love sharing information with their families and friends. We get to use our playbook of the community approach even more deeply here, and that means we are creating a hyper engaged set of audiences. To give advertisers access to these audiences, we are now opening brand partnerships on Nutshell, and have already worked with some early partners such as Amazon Prime, Deserv, Edufund, Basis, Wint Wealth, etc.“