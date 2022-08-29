News9 Plus launches Duologue with Barun Das

29 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Barun Das, the MD & CEO of TV9 Network, now dons a new hat in tye just-launched OTT series – Duologue with Barun Das. The show which is streaming now on the News9 Plus app available across iOS App Store and Google Play Store as well as on the web is an exchange of ideas not provoked by headline management but to evolve emancipated influencer conversations.

The show made its debut with ‘Liger’ star Vijay Devrakonda. The next guest is UK’s former Prime Minister David Cameron.

Speaking on the philosophy of Duologue, Das said: “Duologue is a cerebral conversation with a legend or a legend in the making. That’s the profile the show will feature. As the title suggests, it is a two-way interaction where we pose questions to each other, as we exchange ideas in a free-flowing manner.”

Added Sandeep Unnithan, Editor of News9 Plus: “Barun Das is neither a conventional business leader, nor a professional anchor. As a CEO, he has always outperformed the industry. Little known in public domain is his unique and uncanny ability to slice through conflicting narratives with great ease while stitching loose threads to build meaningful conversations with intelligent minds.”