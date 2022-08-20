New campaign for Vadilal

19 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Vadilal Industries International Business has released a new campaign in the overseas market for its flagship ice creams range – Vadilal Ice Cream. Conceived by Mullen Lintas Delhi, the campaign, featuring brand ambassador Ranveer Singh, reiterates that ‘joy is to be lived in the now and any moment wasted is a moment lost’.

Said Shreshth Jhawar, CEO, Vadilal Industries USA said, “Vadilal is one such iconic brand that has been loved across ages by Indians in the domestic Indian market and abroad alike. We have the widest and most colourful range of Indian ice creams available in the US and 40+ other markets around the globe.”

Added Garima Khandelwal, CCO, Mullen Lintas: “You have to have it before it melts, that is an inherent thing about ice creams. We derived a life philosophy using exactly that as an analogy and who better to endorse it but Ranveer Singh, who embodies that, living each moment to the fullest, with absolute panache and exuberance. With this campaign we launched the brand’s tagline – “har moment ko right kar”. In fact, in all the brands Ranveer endorses, we have never seen him this way, dressed as a Cassatta. It was a great marriage with everything coming together, in complete Bollywood style to speak to the NRI audience, we are excited to see how this brand relationship now develops.”