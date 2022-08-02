Mullen Lintas scoops Vadilal biz

01 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Vadilal Industries has recently appointed Mullen Lintas Delhi as the creative agency for its global brand campaign. Lintas will be responsible for Vadilal Ice Creams’ creative mandate for international business.

Commenting on the new partnership, Shreshth Jhawar, CEO, Vadilal Industries USA said: “We were impressed with the deep understanding of the category and consumer demonstrated, and of course by the creative firepower on display by the team. We look forward to a strong and effective long-term partnership with Mullen Lintas.”

Delighted about the win, Hari Krishnan, CEO, Mullen Lintas added: “We are delighted to have been given the mandate for Vadilal (USA). The brand is synonymous with joy and delight and moments of fun and happiness. Our efforts would be to build a brand narrative that consolidates these emotions around the brand in a manner that is uniquely ingrained in the Mullen Lintas’ Challenger Thinking philosophy.”