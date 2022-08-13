MMTC-PAMP ropes in Vinay Pathak for campaign

12 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Paying homage to 75 years of Indian Independence, MMTC-PAMP, India’s gold and silver refinery accredited as ‘Good Delivery’ by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA), released a film starring Vinay Pathak titled ‘Shuddhta ki Salaami’.

Speaking on the campaign and coins, Amul Saha, Chief Digital Officer, said: “We at MMTC-PAMP honour our nation’s legacy, culture and heritage and strive to offer the most culturally relevant products to our consumers. These 75th Independence Day Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav coins are crafted to the highest standards of craftsmanship to celebrate the incredible story of India and embrace the spirit of Azadi. The film also seeks to carry the same message forward.”

Added Swati Balani, ECD, AutumnGrey, Bangalore: “India is a proud nation. When a young Indian boy wins gold for India in the Olympics, we all celebrate. When India reaches the moon, every home talks about it. These achievements are ingrained in every Indian’s mind. In this thought-provoking piece of poetry, we highlight India’s momentous occasions, past and present, and give people a chance to own a piece of history with MMTC-PAMP’s limited edition Independence Day minted coins.”