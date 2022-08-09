MFIN launches first TV commercial

09 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN), the microfinance Industry Association and an RBI recognized self-regulatory organization (SRO), has unveiled its first TV Commercial ‘माइक्रोफाइनेंस – हर हौसले के साथ’, Microfinance – supporting confidence & courage, at every step) to reinforce the contribution of microfinance industry towards financial inclusion.

The 45-second film showcases microfinance sector’s contribution to financial inclusion, highlights importance of microfinance loans for economic upliftment of low-income women groups. The campaign tagline aims to communicate how the microfinance industry has all along been actively supportive of income-generating trade activity, by low-income financially excluded women across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Alok Misra, CEO & Director, MFIN said: “The contribution of Microfinance industry in aiding fulfillment of India’s financial inclusion objectives has only grown over the years. However, not many are familiar with the role that microfinance loans play in making small-sized credit, easily and quickly accessible to the bottom of the pyramid segment throughout the country. This TV commercial captures the role of the microfinance sector in promoting small businesses and being an economic tool in creating equal opportunities and inclusive development for both rural and urban poor.”

The campaign aims at reiterating the role of the microfinance industry in unlocking the earning potential of the unserved section of the society by providing easy and quick access to collateral-free credit. The entrepreneurial aspirations of marginalised women are accomplished availing microfinance loans, thereby contributing to overall economic upliftment in the country.

Explaining the thought behind the TV Campaign, Mr Hitesh Kumar, CEO & Chief Creative Director, Splat Media Private Limited, added: “Through the tag line ‘माइक्रोफाइनेंस – हर हौसले के साथ’, we capture two aspects; one, we celebrate the confidence and resilience of women from the economically weaker sections of our society to generate income for their households, and second, we demonstrate how microfinance institutions are helping these women achieve financial freedom through collateral free, easily repayable, small loans.”