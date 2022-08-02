Madison Media Ultra wins media AOR for 88Guru.com

02 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Madison Media Ultra, a unit of Madison World, has been appointed as the Agency of Record for the new education website 88Guru.com. The website is being launched by Singapore-based 88tuition Pte. Ltd. which is now set to launch in India under the brand name 88guru.com. Madison Media Ultra will handle the media mandate, including TV, print, and digital.

Said Vinod Gupta, Director, 88Guru on associating with Madison: “We are excited to partner with the team at Madison as we attempt to transform the Ed-Tech industry. Madison’s expertise across the media spectrum, from traditional to new age, will be critical in our roll out. Lastly, the chemistry with the team has been excellent and we enjoy working with them.”

Added Jolene Fernandes Solanki, COO, Madison Media Ultra: “We are excited to partner with 88Guru a Singapore based edtech company. Education has radically changed its business model as a result of the pandemic. We as a team are confident and excited to launch 88Guru in India and are sure it will exceed industry growth with its digital-first and outcome-driven approach.”