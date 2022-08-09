Media Mantra wins PR mandate for brand Archies

By Our Staff

Archies Ltd, retailers of greeting cards and gifts, has roped in the services of Media Mantra for its PR mandate aimed at driving the corporate communications strategy in the country. Media Mantra will work on Archies’ corporate reputation and awareness, amplifying its visibility, strategic communication counsel, and overall public relations and media relations.

Udit Pathak, Founder Director of Media Mantra, said: “It’s a matter of great pride for Media Mantra to partner with a legacy brand like Archies. Acting on our role as strategic advisers, we intend to apply our vast knowledge and expertise to execute innovative, disruptive and high-impact PR campaigns that will create a positive impact on Archies’ business in India.”

Added Varun Moolchandani, Executive Director of Archies: “From a firm that just sold cards, Archies has come a long way to establish itself as a full-fledged social expressions enterprise. We’ve been the trailblazers of India’s gifting ecosystem for 44 years on the back of our ability to keep innovating and improving our offerings. Building on the same vision, we’ve roped in the services of Media Mantra to help us reposition our brand and amplify our presence in the country. We look forward to a long-term and mutually beneficial relationship with them.”