Max Life Insurance partners with Disney+ Hotstar for campaign

26 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. has announced the launch of its digital ad film on Max Life’s term plan for homemakers, in an exclusive association with Disney+ Hotstar’s Connected Television (CTV) offering. To drive regional language consumption, the digital ad film is also being released in six languages i.e. Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu and Malayalam.

The digital film is conceptualised by Tribha, produced by Kailash Picture Company and directed by Sonal Dabral and features actor Boman Irani.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Rahul Talwar, Chief Marketing Officer, Max Life Insurance said: “Max Life firmly believes in encouraging consumers to embrace their ‘real value’, and homemakers form an important segment whose contribution to society is priceless. We are excited to launch our campaign with Disney+ Hotstar, the leading OTT service in the country. This association opens up avenues to reach a wider, gender balanced audience; helping us promote the positive and reaffirming message conveyed in the film. Currently, homemakers in India are allowed term cover only as an add-on to their earning spouse’s cover. This term plan offering will help secure female homemakers’ lives independent of their spouse’s income proof. This association is a step towards empowering Indian women and enabling greater financial inclusion by protecting them in challenging times.”