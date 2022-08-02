Mavcomm brings on board Noopurr R Chablani as VP

02 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Mavcomm Group, the Public Relations & Communications consulting firm, has appointed Noopurr R Chablani as Vice President – Business. A strategic marketing professional with over 20 years of experience, Chablani brings with her experience in driving Marketing Communication, Internal & External Communication, Digital Marketing, Brand Management, and Corporate Social Responsibility.

Said Anand Mahesh Talari, Founder and Managing Director, Mavcomm Consulting Pvt. Ltd.: “As we build our next phase of growth with expansion of the breadth and width of our services, we are thrilled to have Noopurr join us. Noopurr brings with her tremendous experience across the marketing and communications domain and we are confident that she will drive faster growth and greater client delight.”