Today's Top Stories
- The ‘Objective’ Media in a ‘Hypothetical’ World
- Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | The ANA in the US is looking to set standards in influencer marketing measurement. Should we be doing that in India as well?
- Madison Media Ultra wins media AOR for 88Guru.com
- Mavcomm brings on board Noopurr R Chablani as VP
- Wunderman Thompson appoints Jyoti Mahendru as Chief People Officer
- TheSmallBigIdea campaigns for Protinex
- The Quint & Malayala Manorama partner with Ideabrew
- Ekart unveils new brand identity
Videos