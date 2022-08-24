L&K Saatchi & Saatchi partners with Akasa Air for launch

By Our Staff

Putting its strategic and creative might to the fore yet again, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi won the creative mandate of India’s newest and much-awaited airline brand, Akasa Air. As its creative partner, the agency will manage strategic and creative initiatives for the airline which include developing brand and tactical communication for above-the-line and below-the-line elements. It will also develop brand communication campaigns and creatives for launch and sustenance phases and be involved in designing brand identity applications across mediums.

The account will be managed by the Mumbai office of the agency.

Commenting on the association, Belson Coutinho Co-Founder and Chief Marketing & Experience Officer at Akasa Air said: “We are on a journey to build India’s most dependable and affordable airline that delivers warm, reliable and efficient service. Hence it is inevitable to have our communication strategy that complements both the brand promise and our actual delivery on ground. We want our brand communication to be authentic, drive creativity and innovation, and at the same time reflect our core value of empathy.”

Sharing his views on how Akasa Air would power India’s growth engine, Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi said: “It’s literally a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to launch an airline; it doesn’t get bigger than this. The experience of being a part of the core team at Akasa and going through the journey of the launch of something as massive and transformational for our country and people is truly humbling. Aviation is a tough business, and everyone involved has to bring their best game to the table. We will try everything in our power to contribute to Akasa’s success in the time to come. We believe we are not an agency for Akasa; we feel a sense of ownership, and treat this as our own business.”