Leo Burnett LB launches LB Regional…

19 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Publicis Groupe owned Leo Burnett India announces the launch of LB Regional, a specialised division helping brands maximise their reach with national audiences by understanding region-wise insights.

Speaking about the launch of the division, Dheeraj Sinha, CEO, Leo Burnett, South Asia & Chairman BBH India said: “To succeed in today’s times, brands need to win in regions, not just nationally. Often, brands have opportunities or problems that are typical of certain regions. We have to deploy region-up thinking, using insights of that region to be able to solve for these. Also, there is a growing demand for local, vernacular, Indianised content, which if done right, presents a big opportunity for brands to grow their audiences. With this in mind, we have created this division which helps brands think and create regional-level solutions. We already created local level interventions for some brands and have seen great results in going region-up rather than national-down in our thinking and creation.”