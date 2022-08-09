Kohler awards digital duties to Interactive Avenues

By Our Staff

Kohler India, the kitchen and bath space brand, has onboarded Interactive Avenues, the digital arm of Mediabrands India, as its digital agency following a multi-agency pitch. The account will be managed by the agency’s Gurugram office, with a strong focus on heightening digital footprints across the India region.

Talking about the association, Parveen Gupta, Director – Marketing, Kohler Kitchen & Bath India said: “Kohler has already established itself as the most admired and recommended international brand when it comes to Bathroom products. We want to leverage Digital in the most constructive way and thereby make Kohler the brand of choice for consumers aspiring for luxury houses. Interactive Avenues’ robust understanding of the market and digital ecosystem made the mark for us.”

Added Abbhishek Chadha, Senior Vice President (North & East), Interactive Avenues: “Kohler is not just leading, it is leading with a vision. A vision to not just capture consumers but make them experience luxury via its aesthetic products and exceptional services for their homes. Being a household name comes with its own set of expectations and we fully aim to meet those with our custom-made and client-first approach. Our understanding and experience as a full-service digital agency in crafting digital solutions along with our dedicated set of professionals will drive this partnership to great heights.”