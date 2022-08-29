Khadim ushers in Durga Puja festivity with new campaign

By Our Staff

Khadim India, the retail footwear brand, launches its new campaign leading upto the Durga Puja Festival. The campaign featuring popular YouTubers Kiran Dutta (The Bong Guy) and Indrani Biswas (Wonder Munna) is targeted towards younger audiences in line with the brands vision to be the first choice footwear brand of the entire family.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign, Namrata A Chotrani, CEO, Khadim India said:“Khadim has always been rooted in providing affordable footwear for the entire family and our attempt has always been to delight our customers which is encapsulated in our tagline ‘Its Wow, its Khadim’. This time we wanted to showcase our trinity offering of affordable pricing, refreshed in store experience and fashionable products to younger audiences. In the past, the brand has used high spirited personalities like Katrina Kaif, Dinesh Karthik and Farhan Akhtar who have had the eyes and ears of our audiences. With younger audiences increasingly spending more time on digital platforms we have brought on board Kiran and Indrani to be the face of our campaign. I am confident that they will bring the ‘Its wow Its Khadim’ proposition to life for our fans with their personas and strong youth connect.”