Keventers Dairy rolls out new campaign

06 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Keventers, the dairy brand, has launched a new campaign named K.O.A.T i.e Keventers which targets Gen Z. The campaign includes the launch of KOAT music video.

The 360-degree campaign includes various channels like Social Media, Ads, Radio, and offline/online marketing strategies, through which the brand aims to create a stronger connection with the target audience.

Commenting on the campaign, Aman Arora, Co-Founder, Director and CMO, Keventers said: “ As a brand, we value creativity, inclusivity and breaking barriers across all age groups Through our yearly campaigns, we aim to revolutionize the creative strategies at the brands front, and find interesting and collaborative ways to bridge the gap between our consumers and their expectations from the brand. In 2022 the brand’s vision is to connect with the untapped talent across India, and find unique ways to give them a platform and highlight their talents, while also maintaining the authenticity of the brand.”