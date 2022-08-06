Katrina to endorse Emami Spice Range

05 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Emami Agrotech Ltd, the branded food arm of the diversified business conglomerate Emami Group, has roped in Katrina Kaif as the brand ambassador for its Spice Range, ‘Emami Healthy & Tasty Mantra Masala’.

On the occasion of this association, Jayant Goenka, Director, Emami Group said: “We are extremely elated to be associated with Ms Katrina Kaif, one of the leading and vibrant actors of Indian cinema. We believe that she is a perfect fit for Mantra Masala as her credibility, hard work and commitment resonates with the values of our brand. We do believe that her popularity and huge fan following will help us connect better with our consumers across the country and make Mantra a preferred choice of a spice brand. We have also drawn up aggressive marketing plans for Mantra and target to reach around 25 lac outlets (both direct & indirect) by next three years.”