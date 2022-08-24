Kalyan Jewellers celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with digital ad campaign

Kalyan Jewellers celebrates the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi (31 August) with the launch of its digital ad film, featuring regional brand ambassador for the state of Maharashtra – Pooja Sawant. The actor is seen wearing jewellery from Kalyan Jewellers’ Maharshtrian-heritage inspired jewellery collection – Sankalp.

Paying ode to the true ‘Vighnaharta’ – Lord Ganesha, the ad film captures intricate details of the traditional rituals and customs practiced across households in India. The ad sequence themed around the occasion, features brand ambassador Pooja Sawant wearing a brautifully-crafted choker set from Kalyan Jewellers’ Sankalp Collection.

As part of the festive offers, the jewellery brand has announced up to Rs. 10,000 off on every Rs. 1 lakh worth of diamond jewellery purchases*. Furthermore, Kalyan Jewellers will be giving away instant discount of up to Rs. 300 off per gram on making charges* as well as Rs. 50 more per gram on Old Gold Exchange*. The jewellery brand has introduced the ‘Special Kalyan Gold Rate’ standardizing the price of gold across all Kalyan Jewellers’ showrooms in India, which is the lowest in the market. Customers can avail the exciting range of offers from across Kalyan Jewellers’ showrooms in India. The one-of-its-kind offers are valid until 30th September 2022.