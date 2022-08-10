JBL appoints Grapes as its social media AoR

10 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

JBL, an American audio equipment manufacturer, owned by Harman International, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, has assigned its social media mandate to Grapes, an integrated marketing agency. As per the mandate, Grapes will be responsible for the JBL’s social media strategy, planning and execution. The agency will look after content creation and ORM, respectively for the company.

Speaking on the development, Akhil Sethi, Head of Digital Marketing for JBL, Harman India, said: “We are excited to partner with Grapes to further strengthen our social media efforts for JBL in India. The agency perfectly aligns with our vision and we are confident that the collaboration will bring about a unified end result. Our campaign objective lies in creating clear communication that will help us in connecting with customers across demography. We are looking forward towards establishing a powerful brand narrative for JBL through Grapes in the months to come.”

Commenting on the mandate win, Shradha Agarwal, CEO & Co-Founder, Grapes, added: “We’re ecstatic to associate with JBL India as their digital partners. The brand has a legacy of 75 years built on its unmatched sound quality and we are determined to strengthen JBL’s presence further with value-driven engagement, to make it the most preferred audio brand amongst the growing audience base. With social media at the epicentre of our lives, we are keen on taking the brand’s social presence to the next level. While we will continue to leverage the key pillars of the brand like Mute the World, Dare to Listen, the Quantum gaming series etc., we will be focusing on further enhancing the headphones vertical. We are also keen on tapping into the large sound and music loving demography in the country, to build a unique community for the brand. The agency will create innovative campaigns for the brand to establish a strong line of connection with the audience, all aimed at enhancing the recall value of the brand.”