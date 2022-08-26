Jagran New Media launched Top Deals

26 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Jagran News Media launches Top Deals, a content-to-commerce initiative, on all Jagran Digital platforms. It is a search-based junction that can help you find curated lists of the best offers coming up. Starting from fashion to home appliances, you will find information about a wide range of products.

Said Gaurav Arora, Chief Revenue Officer, Jagran New Media: “We are thrilled to introduce Top Deals, a one-stop shop for all of our readers’ information and commerce demands. Our goal has always been to put content first and provide experiences that are tailored to our audience. This initiative not only helps us build the content-to-commerce space but also allows us to provide a one-stop shop for our readers across all of our platforms. We believe that this is the ideal way to increase brand loyalty and strengthen customer relationships. Jagran Top Deals is the company’s content initiative aimed at increasing profits and opening up new revenue streams through collaborations with companies such as Amazon and others.”