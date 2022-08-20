Interbrand appoints four executives

19 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Global brand consultancy Interbrand has bolstered its leadership team by appointing four executives in elevated and new roles, with the goal in mind to drive strategic partnerships, accelerate growth, and burgeon overall enterprise value.

Satish Krishnamurthy has assumed the role of Chief Strategy Officer, Ameya Kapnadak takes on the role of Chief Growth Officer and Head of Consulting, Payal Shah is now Strategy Director and Head – Human Truths and Rahul Bansal will function as the Strategy Director and Head- Brand Economics.

Speaking about the new leadership team Ashish Mishra, Managing Director – Interbrand India, said: “We had a late entry in the Indian market but could achieve local leadership for the World’s leading brand consultancy in a very short span. We have the top 5 branding projects of the decade as our showreel. Winning and delivering these Iconic Brand Transformations including Godrej, Jio, Britannia, Infosys, Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp and Nerolac took brilliant and committed talent. Most of whom have been the core of our team for most of our history. Our people have grown with the firm and are poised well to create the next generations of icons. At Interbrand, our priority is to nurture a global community of thinkers and makers with the curiosity and confidence to create iconic work.”