India Today group forays into originals

19 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

The India Today Group has announced ‘India Today Originals’, a content hub producing original series and features in the non-fiction space for streaming ad audio platforms. The vertical will launch with the trailer release of its first production Indian Predator- Diary of a Serial Killer to stream on Netflix on September 7. This year, India Today Originals will see two True Crime-documentary series: Indian Predator- Diary of a serial Killer streaming on Netflix and Dancing on the Grave on Amazon Prime Video, India’s two most prominent streaming platforms.

Said Kalli Purie, Vice Chairperson, India Today Group: “When I watch good documentary content on streaming platforms, it is clear to me that this was a very logical step for us. We tell the best stories of India day in day out at breaking news speed, so why not produce the best stories in a more expansive format with more details for streaming as well? The advantages of having India Today Originals as a production partner is you get a unique combination- story tellers from the ground who have seen the story unfold first hand coupled with those who know how to tell a long form story in a grand and dramatic format.”

Said Chandni Ahlawat Dabas, who will lead the vertical as Business Head Originals & Special Projects: “The launch of India Today Originals is a matter of personal & professional pride for me. We have quietly been setting up the SBU for the last two years and look forward to giving viewers the best glocal content in the documentary space this year. This is an exciting start and the next year will be focussed on expansion.”