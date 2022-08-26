India invites the world to ‘Study In India’, SoCheers helps bolster the voice

25 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

We were particularly attracted to the disclaimer in the release which read: With Study In India (SII), being a Government of India initiative, using the image of its spokesperson, Sandeep Goel, is strictly prohibited for the purposes of this press release, as per protocol.

Prohibited?! What the…

Since Mr Goel’s photograph is on LinkedIn, we are publishing it alongside this report.

Meanwhile, here’s the development for which we received a communique: ‘Study In India’ (SII), a tech-driven programme by the Government of India, and SoCheers, a digital agency, have come together to augment the former’s digital and creative objectives.

Said Sandeep Goel, Project Head – Study In India: “As per the records, India’s higher education is known to be one of the largest across the globe with over 35 million students, 1000 universities and 52,627 colleges. Therefore, in the coming future the ‘Study in India’ initiative aims to increase the inflow of the students, manifold. And, SoCheers is already helping us innovatively achieve our business as well as communication goals. We look forward to some more interesting and engaging digital conversations, keeping up the positive impact that the initiative has had on the career of thousands of students across the globe.”

Added Siddharth Devnani, Co-Founder & Director, SoCheers: “India holds a unique position in the global education industry and with Study In India being a flagship programme of Indian Ministry of Education, our endeavour is to further accelerate its long-term communication goals across verticals. The ‘Say Yes to Study in India’ campaign was simply the first step in that direction. It not only successfully portrays the country’s various educational offerings and opportunities, but also enables the striving students to further ‘Learn, Thrive and Explore’.”