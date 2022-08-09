iD Fresh Food launches campaign

By Our Staff

Bengaluru-based iD Fresh Food has launched a campaign to celebrate the fresh food brand. It brings back the ‘Meet Your Neighbour’ campaign first launched in 2018. ‘Meet your Neighbour’ and “Celebrate Togetherness” this Independence Day is the tagline.

Over the next few weekends, starting 5th August, iD Fresh Food is all set to help you play the perfect host to your neighbours. They would be sending across offerings from their much-loved menu of Idly and Dosa batter, Wheat Parota, Instant Filter Coffee Liquid and Creamy Thick Curd. And be rest assured the items will be delivered absolutely free of cost at your doorstep!

The offer is available to consumers in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad. The aim is to celebrate the spirit of united India with our shared love for food.

Speaking about the campaign, PC Musthafa, CEO and Co-founder of iD Fresh Food, said: “India is home to diverse religions, cultures, languages and people. There are many things that can divide us. However, the one thing that brings all Indians together is the joy of sitting down for a home-made meal. At iD Fresh Food, we aspire to be a catalyst in this journey of bringing Indians together as a happy community that bonds over healthy, home-cooked meals. With ‘Meet Your Neighbour’ campaign, our endeavour is to strengthen the bond among neighbours and hopefully, inspire meaningful relationships that bring joy and hope in people’s lives.”

Rahul Gandhi, Chief Marketing Officer, iD Fresh Food, added: “The maiden ‘Meet Your Neighbour’ campaign was a truly heartening experience! The overwhelming response to the campaign and the growing sense of community that it encouraged made all of us at iD Fresh Food want to go back to the original idea. Especially after the challenging times that we have all endured since the onset of the pandemic. The shared experience has, in many ways, reinforced the importance of fostering a sense of community and belonging in our everyday lives – despite our busy schedules and increasingly secluded existence.”