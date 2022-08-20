IAA IndIAA Awards to salute 75 years of Independence

By Our Staff
The IAA India Chapter will conduct its annual IndIAA Awards in Mumbai on August 23.
Megha Tata
Said IAA India Chapter President Megha Tata: “As the country celebrates 75 years of its independence, we will be structuring our awards event around the meaningful role communication has played in fostering the idea that is India. I am very happy that in its 7th year the IndIAA Awards has carved out a special prestigious niche in the minds of the communication industry.”
Abhishek Karnani
Added IndIAA Awards Committee Chairperson Abhishek Karnani: “These are unique awards that salute real hardworking advertising. The short list is compiled by a set of senior journalists and these are judged by an eminent jury comprising of advertisers who own and invest in brands. The awards are presented to the co-creators of the winning work”
This year the jury chair was Suresh Narayanan, Chairman & Managing Director, Nestle India and included Charulata Ravikumar, Managing Director-Accenture; Karan Shroff, Partner & Chief Marketing Officer, Unacademy; Vineeta Singh, CEO & Co-Founder, Sugar Cosmetics & Vivek Khanna, COO, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited.