Hotstuff Medialabs & Genesis Films collaborate

24 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Hotstuff Medialabs communications agency and Genesis Film Production Pvt. Ltd. have joined hands to work on the brand and social media mandate for Goeld Frozen Foods. While the brand’s transition and evolution will take place gradually and strategically, the mandate for digital and social media will be aggressive.

Said Prahlad Kakkar, who is the Founder and Director at Genesis: “I have been associated with the Goel family for a couple of years now and it gives me great pleasure to be intrusted with the branding of their latest venture GOELD frozen Foods. What makes this brand stand out from the others in the category, is its unique attributes to Indian’s diverse food cultures, offering the basics in staples to the exotic in snacking. We do have lot in store for the brand which will be rolled out strategically through the year, the ad film being the big highlight to watch out for….so stay tuned.”

About the association, Archit Goel, Director of Goeld Frozen Foods added: “We as a brand and organisation, are looking for a huge game, and after meeting the team at Genesis and Hotstuff, I knew that these are the individuals who can make my goal of a clean label frozen food brand a reality while also making it simple for consumers to understand. Team Genesis and Hotstuff as a collaborator have solutions to all our marketing and promotional needs. And yes, they’re very practical and have thoughts of a common man (not easy to find these days). I am sure that with the talent on board, we are going to work together for a longer period of time to create something Garma-garam.”