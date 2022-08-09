Hotel Pullman New Delhi Aerocity unfurls first campaign

09 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Hotel Pullman New Delhi Aerocity launches its first digital campaign with a tagline “We Will Mind Your Business” with top influencers. The campaign was focused on positioning Pullman Aerocity as the ultimate destination for business travellers through a series of Instagram videos by influencers.

The campaign highlights Pullman New Delhi Aerocity’s offering of multiple spaces based on each business traveller’s needs.

Speaking about the campaign, Parinita Samanta, Director of Marketing and Communication, said: “Pullman New Delhi Aerocity has always taken pride in being a place where every business traveller finds their safe haven. We believe in making each experience unique keeping in mind that a creative mind is at its best when they have a complete package of rejuvenation, F&B and top class amenities under one roof. Hence, this campaign was the perfect way to showcase that.”