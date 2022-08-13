Home Credit India strengthens leadership board

With the continued focus on omnichannel marketing led by a digital-first approach, Home Credit India, a local arm of the international consumer finance provider, has appointed Ashish Tiwari as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Tiwari’s previous role was as Chief Marketing and Digital officer with the Indian arm of Italian Insurance giant Generali, where he was leading the brand, engagement, PR and digital for the company.

Said Ondrej Kubik, Chief Executive Officer, Home Credit India: “We are delighted to have a dynamic leader like Ashish joining Home Credit India. With business objectives and consumer marketing being redrawn, Ashish, having successfully led digital transformation projects, with rich marketing & diverse industries experience, makes him the right choice for fulfilling Home Credit India’s new approach. I welcome him again and with him onboard, I am sure we will be able to redefine Home Credit brand connect with consumers in the endeavour to fulfill aspirations.”