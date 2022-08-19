HK Vitals launches first campaign

18 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

HK Vitals, Vitamin and Mineral Supplements (VMS) has launched its first brand campaign featuring actors Dia Mirza and Shweta Tripathi Sharma.

Said Chella Pandyan, Chief Operating Officer at HealthKart: ‘As a brand, our primary focus is to provide health supplementation of outstanding quality & making it easily accessible to our customers. Our effort with this campaign is to build wide awareness around the benefits of quality, real collagen in holistic skin care.’

Speaking about the new campaign, Neha Gupta, Head of Brand, HK Vitals added: ‘Health is Wealth but overthinking about it causes more harm to us than good. Health is generally seen as a serious topic, something that brings fear and stress in our minds. However, at HK Vitals, we feel that a healthier inside leads to a happier outside and we encourage people to act and start their health journey by embracing supplements as a part of their daily routines. HK Vitals Skin Radiance Collagen lets you do just that so that you can live worry-free, knowing that our product will take good care of you.’