HDFC Bank launches ‘Vigil Aunty’ campaign

18 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

HDFC Bank has announced that the Bank will celebrate 75 years of India’s independence by launching a new campaign, ‘Vigil Aunty’, which will encourage people across the country to practise safe banking habits.

Commenting on the launch of this campaign, Sameer Ratolikar, Chief Information Security Officer, HDFC Bank, said: “Fraudsters are increasingly adopting social engineering tactics to steal money from customers’ bank accounts. On the pretext of offering certain services or promising help, the fraudsters are luring customers into sharing their PINs, OTPs, passwords, and other confidential banking information with them. Hence, there is a need to educate customers on safe banking habits and make them aware of the various modus operandi used by fraudsters. At HDFC Bank, we recognise our role in creating this awareness.”