Havells rolls out new digital campaign

26 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Havells India Limited has launched a new campaign on people who have eliminated darkness from their lives despite obstacles and challenges. As part of the campaign, the brand has started a video series #LetsEndDarkness (LED) Talks where these heroes enumerate how they overcame challenges and eradicated darkness.

Commenting on the launch of the new campaign, Rohit Kapoor, Executive Vice President, Marketing Havells India Ltd. said: “The campaign thought of ‘LED Talks’ aims at taking the high ground and thought leadership in the category, which is above product and feature-based advertising. We are proud that the first campaign video amplified by Smriti Mandhana on her Instagram handle has already garnered more than 118,000 likes. The campaign is another step towards creating remarkable storytelling that will help coherently communicate the brand’s narrative for change with LED (light-emitting diode) to a completely different proposition where the three letters of ‘LED’ stand for ‘Let’s End Darkness.’”

Added Prag Bhatnagar, President & SBU Head, Havells India Limited: “With the new ‘LED Talks’ campaign, we want to spread positivity among people and hope that they resonate with it in a powerful yet humble way. The campaign establishes real-life victory testimonies that people have achieved despite obstacles and hardship owing to their valour. A core message of ‘enlightenment within’ has been used in the campaign with a strong emotional and socially responsible message. We are hopeful that people will be inspired by the new campaign and feel motivated to achieve their aspirations.”