Havas appoints Anupama Ramaswamy as CCO

24 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Havas Worldwide India has announced the appointment of Anupama Ramaswamy as its Chief Creative Officer. She comes on board to further catapult the creative transformation of the agency, which has seen unparalleled business growth over the last three years. Anupama’s last stint was with Dentsu Impact where she was working as the Managing Partner and National Creative Director.

Ramaswamy will be reporting to Bobby Pawar, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, Havas Group India, and begin her new role at the agency effective October 2022. She will also work closely with Manas Lahiri, Managing Director, Havas Worldwide India.

Said Pawar: “We have steadily been building Havas Worldwide into a company that embodies Yannick Bollore’s ‘Together’ philosophy. Where skill sets from the old world and new work seamlessly and harmoniously. This and the rising standard of our work have made us the fastest growing agency. Now is the time for our work to take a giant leap. And I can’t think of a better person to lead this than Anupama. She is a hugely talented creative with a heap of awards and great work to prove it. But the one talent of hers that I value the most is her ability to nurture a culture that makes people and their ideas better. She is a team player and fits right into our philosophy. And I believe she will be a leader who will usher not just Havas, but also our industry into the future.”