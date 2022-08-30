Hardik Pandya chosen Brand Ambassador for Villain

30 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

Men’s lifestyle brand, Villain, part of Mensa Brands, has announced Hardik Pandya as its Brand Ambassador. Pandya joins the brand to promote its range of fragrances.

Commenting on the association, Ananth Narayanan, Founder & CEO- Mensa Brands said: “If there is anyone who truly embodies the persona of Villain with their badass attitude, incredible style, and never-back-down energy, it’s Hardik Pandya. We are excited to have him onboard and are confident that this association will strengthen the love and cult following that the brand has with its consumers. Villain is on the road to becoming one of the fastest growing fragrance brands of the country and with Hardik joining us, it’s only going to become bigger and better.”