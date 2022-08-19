GroupM Nexus appoints senior leadership in APAC

18 Aug,2022

By Our Staff

GroupM, WPP’s media investment group, has unveiled a roster of C-suite appointments in Asia Pacific (APAC) who will lead the regional transformation of GroupM Nexus, a global performance organisation that unites the network’s performance talent and technologies into one single outfit.

GroupM Nexus APAC leadership appointments comprise Arshan Saha, CEO of GroupM Nexus APAC (formerly CEO of Xaxis & Specialty Businesses APAC), Jon Thurlow, COO of GroupM Nexus APAC (this is an additional appointment to his corporate remit as COO of GroupM APAC), Deepika Nikhilender, CEO of Xaxis APAC (formerly Senior Vice President of Xaxis APAC) andBrett Poole, CEO of Finecast APAC & AUNZ (formerly Managing Director of Finecast Australia).

Said Saha: “GroupM Nexus is a cross-channel performance-led organisation that unites our expertise in service excellence, AI-technology and the most advanced solutions. This is the future of marketing, and we are poised to offer our clients and agencies the most powerful performance engine that will accelerate their growth. I’m honoured to be working alongside some of the world’s best specialists at GroupM Nexus to collectively cultivate a better media ecosystem.”